'Delhi To San Francisco In 30 Minutes?': Elon Musk On Future Of Ultra-Fast Travel, Says Its Possible

Elon Musk is set to lead the "Department of Government Efficiency" (DOGE) along with American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy in Trump’s administration.

 

'Delhi To San Francisco In 30 Minutes?': Elon Musk On Future Of Ultra-Fast Travel, Says Its Possible File Photo of Tech Billionaire Elon Musk.

Elon Musk News: Following the re-election of Donald Trump as the United States President, tech billionaire Elon Musk has said that it is possible to transport passengers between major cities in under an hour using its Starship rocket. He also said that his company SpaceX's ambitious "Earth-to-Earth" space travel project would soon come to reality. 

Musk is set to lead the "Department of Government Efficiency" (DOGE) along with American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy in Trump’s administration.

SpaceX's Starship rocket would enable intercontinental travel at previously unprecedented speeds. It was first proposed for the first time almost ten years ago and is said to be the most powerful in the world.

According to a Daily Mail report, the Starship has the capacity to transport up to 1,000 passengers per trip. It flies in orbit parallel to the surface of the Earth rather than venturing into deep space.

The travel times projected as per the report are groundbreaking: Los Angeles to Toronto in 24 minutes, London to New York in 29 minutes, Delhi to San Francisco in 30 minutes, and New York to Shanghai in 39 minutes.

Recently, the concept gathered momentum on social media after user @ajtourville shared a promotional video of the project on X (formerly Twitter).

In the post, it was speculated that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) might greenlight the initiative under a potential second Trump administration. Reacting to the post, Musk said, "This is now possible."

