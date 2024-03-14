Denmark Latest To Mandate Compulsory Military Service To Women: List Of Nations Where 'Armed Service' Is A Must For Females

COPENHAGEN: In a significant move towards gender equality and national security, Denmark has embarked on a journey to mandate military service for women, making it the latest nation to do so. This decision, announced by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, aims to bolster the country's defence capabilities and ensure parity between genders in the realm of armed forces participation. Frederiksen emphasized that the extension of conscription to women and the elongation of service duration from four to eleven months for both genders signify Denmark's commitment to peace and preparedness rather than an inclination towards conflict.

Denmark's Strategic Move

Denmark, as a member of the NATO alliance and a staunch supporter of Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, has underscored the importance of a robust defence posture in the face of evolving geopolitical challenges. Despite Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen's assertion that Russia does not pose an immediate threat to Denmark, the government remains steadfast in its determination to fortify national security. With only 9,000 professional troops complemented by 4,700 conscripts currently undergoing basic training, Denmark seeks to augment its military strength by enlisting more individuals into its armed forces.

Policy Reforms

The proposed changes in Denmark's military conscription system entail a comprehensive restructuring of the recruitment and training process. Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen outlined the legislative adjustments required to implement the new system, with the anticipated timeline set for enactment in 2026. Under the revised framework, conscripts will undergo five months of basic training, six months of operational service, and supplementary training. This revamped approach aims to foster a more inclusive and comprehensive defence mechanism that is adaptable to contemporary security threats.

International Comparisons: Mandatory Military Service For Women

Denmark's decision to mandate military service for women aligns with global trends towards gender mainstreaming in defense policies. Countries such as Sweden and Norway have already embraced the concept of compulsory military service for both men and women, reflecting a broader shift towards gender parity in armed forces recruitment. Israel, despite its longstanding conscription policy, exempts certain segments of the population, highlighting the complexities inherent in balancing national security imperatives with individual rights and religious considerations. Eritrea's contentious conscription practices, characterized by forced military training for both genders, underscore the challenges associated with coercive recruitment strategies and their implications for human rights.

Beyond Denmark, several other nations have either active or inactive policies regarding military service for women:

Sweden: In 2017, Sweden reinstated conscription for both men and women amid concerns over regional security threats. This decision reflects Sweden's proactive approach to strengthening its defence capabilities.

Norway: Since 2015, Norway has mandated national service for both men and women, making it a trailblazer in gender-inclusive military policies among NATO members.

Israel: Military service is compulsory for Israeli citizens, with exceptions for certain groups, including ultra-Orthodox and Arab Israelis. While women are not obligated to serve, many choose to do so voluntarily.

Eritrea: Eritrea has drawn international attention for its controversial conscription practices, which require both boys and girls to undergo military training. Despite legal limitations on service duration, many Eritrean youth face prolonged conscription periods.

South Korea and North Korea: Both Koreas have longstanding traditions of compulsory military service, with recent adjustments to include women in mandatory conscription. In South Korea, women can now fulfil their military obligations alongside men, reflecting evolving societal norms.

Switzerland: While military service is compulsory for men in Switzerland, women have the option to serve voluntarily. However, discussions are underway to potentially revise this policy and introduce mandatory conscription for women.

Poland: Poland allows women to volunteer for military service, with certain professions requiring compulsory service. This approach reflects Poland's recognition of the valuable contributions women can make to national defence.

Cuba: In Cuba, military service is mandatory for men, while women can choose to serve voluntarily. This distinction underscores Cuba's approach to gender roles within its armed forces.

These diverse examples illustrate the varying approaches to female conscription worldwide, reflecting each nation's unique security challenges, cultural norms, and historical contexts. While some countries have embraced gender-inclusive military policies, others continue to grapple with questions of equality and national defence.