हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Russia-Ukraine war

Destroyed large depot with western weapons in Ukraine: Russia

Russian forces fired Kalibr cruise missiles to destroy a large depot with U.S. and European weapons in Ukraine`s Ternopil region, Interfax reported on Sunday, citing the Russian defence ministry. Russian forces have also shot down three Ukrainian SU-25 fighter jets near Donetsk and Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, Interfax quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying.

Destroyed large depot with western weapons in Ukraine: Russia
File Photo

Russian forces fired Kalibr cruise missiles to destroy a large depot with U.S. and European weapons in Ukraine`s Ternopil region, Interfax reported on Sunday, citing the Russian defence ministry. Russian forces have also shot down three Ukrainian SU-25 fighter jets near Donetsk and Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, Interfax quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Russia-Ukraine warRussiaUkraineKharkiv
Next
Story

Nupur Sharma Comment Row: Dutch legislator Geert Wilders gets death threats for supporting ex-BJP leader

Must Watch

PT4M35S

UP Violence : Protest march has been taken out in JNU on bulldozer action