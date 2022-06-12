Russian forces fired Kalibr cruise missiles to destroy a large depot with U.S. and European weapons in Ukraine`s Ternopil region, Interfax reported on Sunday, citing the Russian defence ministry. Russian forces have also shot down three Ukrainian SU-25 fighter jets near Donetsk and Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, Interfax quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying.
Russia-Ukraine war
Destroyed large depot with western weapons in Ukraine: Russia
File Photo
