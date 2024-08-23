Advertisement
'Devastating For Young Children': In Zelensky's Presence, PM Modi Denounces Russia-Ukraine War

Emphasizing the severe impact of conflict on the youngest and most vulnerable, Modi stated, "Conflict is particularly devastating for young children."

 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2024, 04:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Kyiv, paid tribute at the Martyrologist exposition on children, accompanied by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky. Emphasizing the severe impact of conflict on the youngest and most vulnerable, Modi stated, "Conflict is particularly devastating for young children."

Arriving in Kyiv after a nearly seven-hour journey from Poland, the Prime Minister's visit underscores India's stand on finding a peaceful solution to the Russia- Ukraine war, which has stretched on for more than two and a half years. The war has had a tragic toll on civilians, especially children, who have been caught in the crossfire.

In a heartfelt message shared on X, Modi expressed his condolences to the families who have lost children due to the conflict. "My heart goes out to the families of children who lost their lives, and I pray that they find the strength to endure their grief," he wrote.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi and President Zelensky are set to engage in both one-on-one discussions and broader delegation-level talks. The focus of these meetings will be on exploring potential avenues for a negotiated resolution to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

