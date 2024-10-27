The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed that Iran’s nuclear facilities remain unaffected after Israeli airstrikes targeted military facilities in Iran. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi reassured the global community on Saturday that "IAEA inspectors are safe and continue their vital work" in Iran.

According to a statement from Grossi, none of Iran’s nuclear facilities sustained damage, as the Israeli strikes targeted other military sites. "Prudence and restraint" are necessary, Grossi urged, warning that any further escalation could endanger the security of nuclear and radioactive materials. Grossi’s statement, reported by Xinhua, emphasized the importance of safeguarding nuclear safety in the volatile region.

What Is IAEA?

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is a global organization under the United Nations responsible for promoting the safe, secure, and peaceful use of nuclear energy. In Iran, the IAEA plays a critical role in monitoring and verifying nuclear activities to ensure they are for peaceful purposes, as agreed under international frameworks, including the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

IAEA inspectors conduct regular site visits and surveillance in Iran, ensuring compliance with nuclear non-proliferation standards and reporting on Iran’s nuclear facilities to the global community, especially amid regional tensions.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) disclosed that the strikes early Saturday were "precise and targeted," focusing on Iranian sites that included missile manufacturing facilities, surface-to-air missile defenses, and other aerial assets.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clarified that Israel selected its targets based on national interests, denying claims that U.S. pressure influenced its decision to avoid Iranian gas and oil infrastructure. A statement from Netanyahu’s office refuted a "completely false" report that alleged American intervention.

Iran, through its semi-official Tasnim news agency, stated that its air defense systems successfully intercepted several of the Israeli attacks, which reportedly caused only "limited damage." Iran’s army, however, confirmed that four soldiers were killed in the Israeli strikes.

Meanwhile, calls for calm resonated internationally. The U.S., Britain, and the European Union urged "de-escalation" as Muslim countries and Russia criticized Israel for fueling the conflict. The UAE condemned the strikes, voicing "deep concern" over the potential impact on regional stability.

In a statement, the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs underscored the "importance of exercising utmost self-restraint" to prevent an expansion of the conflict’s scale and potential consequences. As diplomatic reactions pour in, the IAEA remains vigilant in its commitment to overseeing nuclear activities in Iran, ensuring that nuclear safety is not compromised amid the rising tensions.