Dinosaur leg believed to be from their last day on Earth found; details here

New Delhi: Scientists have discovered something that can be proved fruitful in understanding what led to the extinction of Dinosaurs from the Earth and what their last day here was like.

A perfectly preserved leg of a Dinosaur, which even includes the skin of the animal, was found at the Tanis fossil site in North Dakota, BBC reported.

Scientists have reasons to believe that the fossil is from the same day when the asteroid that destroyed the entire species, hit our planet.

What’s the new discovery?

Scientists have found a fossil that can be termed revolutionary in terms of the insights it can offer to understand the life and existence of Dinosaurs on the Earth.

The discovery is a perfectly preserved leg of the wild animal, with its skin intact, who is believed to have died the same day the massive asteroid that destroyed Dinosaurs hit the planet.

The fossil was found at North Dakota’s Tanis site. The finding was first reported by the BBC as the organisation and David Attenborough while filming for a documentary on the last day of Dinosaurs on earth.

Why is this discovery important?

Scientists believe that the fossil, which is in a perfectly preserved state with the skin still intact, is from the same day when Dinosaurs were wiped from the Earth following an asteroid collision.

The fossil can be accurately traced back to the extinction of dinosaurs on Earth 66 million years ago.

Professor of Natural History at the University of Manchester, Phillip Manning while speaking to BBC Radio 4, said:“The time resolution we can achieve at this site is beyond our wildest dreams.:

“This really should not exist and it’s absolutely gobsmackingly beautiful,” he added.

(With inputs from BBC)

