Direct confrontation between NATO and Russia is World War 3: Joe Biden on Ukraine Crisis

New Delhi: The United States President Joe Biden on Friday (March 11) said that the first-hand clash between NATO and Russia will lead to World War Three. Biden asserted that NATO will defend every inch of its territory but it will not a war against Russia in Ukraine.

US President took on Twitter to inform that NATO will not be fighting a war against Russia in Ukraine as it want to would result in World War Three.

"I want to be clear: We will defend every inch of NATO territory with the full might of a united and galvanized NATO. But we will not fight a war against Russia in Ukraine," tweeted Joe Biden.

"A direct confrontation between NATO and Russia is World War III. And something we must strive to prevent," Biden added.

However, Biden said he has moved 12,000 troops along the borders with Russia, such as Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and Romania while asserting that Vladimir Putin will not be victorious in the war he has waged against Ukraine.

Addressing members of the House Democratic Caucus on Friday, Biden stressed over "not fighting a third World War in Ukraine" but avowed sending an "unmistakable message that we will defend every inch of NATO territory". Biden also claimed that as a result of the US-led sanctions, the economy of Russia is badly impacted.

Meanwhile, The G7 nations agreed to deny Russia "most-favored nation" status relating to key products, which will revoke benefits of Russia`s membership in the World Trade Organization.

