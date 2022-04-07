Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ruled that the dismissal of no-trust motion against Imran Khan was ‘unconstitutional’. The top court had taken a suo moto cognizance of the current political situation in the country.

Pakistan's Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial had earlier noted during the hearing that National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri's move to dismiss a no-confidence motion against embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan through a controversial ruling is, prima facie, a violation of Article 95 of the Constitution as the apex court heard the high-profile case for the fourth day.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, had heard the matter and reserved the verdict.

On April 3, the Pakistan National Assembly Deputy Speaker had rejected the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, brought by the joint opposition and declared it unconstitutional.

The Deputy Speaker said that it was against the Constitution and the rules of Pakistan. Soon after, Imran Khan advised the President to dissolve the National Assembly and called for fresh elections. Subsequently, the Assembly was dissolved with immediate effect.