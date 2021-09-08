DNA Exclusive: Global status quo on new Afghan govt amid Pakistan's gungho over Taliban rule; details here

New Delhi: 24 hours have passed since the announcement of the new Taliban government in Afghanistan, but so far no major country in the world has rejected this government. No country has called this government a threat to humanity. The silence of the powerful nations around the world on the issue is deafening.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Wednesday (September 8) questioned the global status quo on the new Afghanistan government and Pakistan's gungho over the Taliban rule.

What would be the fate of the people in a country in which a person who used to flog women becomes the Prime Minister, one who trains suicide bombers becomes the Home Minister and one who hijacks planes in the name of Islamic Jihad becomes the Defense Minister!

Nothing can be more shameful for the world than what is unfolding in Afghanistan. Out of the 33 members of the Taliban government announced yesterday, 17 of them have been on the United Nations sanction list.

In the new Afghan government, nepotism was also clearly seen. For example, Mullah Yaqoob, who became the Defense Minister, is the son of the Taliban co-founder Mullah Omar. Mullah Abdul Manan Omari, who became the Minister of Public Works is Mullah Omar's brother.

Khaleel ur Rehman Haqqani, the Refugee Minister, is the brother of Jalaluddin Haqqani, the founder of the terror outfit Haqqani network. And Sirajuddin Haqqani, who became the Home Minister, is the son of Jalaluddin Haqqani.

The Afghan government comprises terrorists, drug mafias, and dreaded criminals who have oppressed thousands of women in the name of Sharia law. But the world is still silent.

The United States spent about two trillion dollars i.e. 150 lakh crore rupees in 20 years on the Afghanistan war. It also gave a lot of this money to Pakistan. But today Pakistan is openly supporting the Taliban and the chief of its intelligence agency ISI is in Kabul. Mullah Hassan Akhund, who became the Prime Minister, has very good relations with Pakistan.

This will bring two advantages to Pakistan: Firstly, Pakistan will certainly have influence in the Taliban government. Secondly, Pakistan will get support from the Taliban in spreading terrorism in Kashmir.

Mullah Hassan Akhund becoming prime minister is also quite dangerous. He is on the UN sanction list. Very few people know that it was he who ordered the bombing of the ancient Buddha statue in Bamyan in 2001. This happened when he was a minister. Now he is the prime minister. It is certain that he would try to spread radical Islamist ideology in the region.

However, the Taliban has issued a statement in the name of its supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada. There are three key takeaways from it:

The first thing is that the Taliban have said that they will abide by all international laws, agreements and proposals, but the condition is that these laws, agreements and proposals should be in accordance with Islam.

Secondly, they have said that human rights will be protected and the security of minorities will also be taken care of. But this also comes with a caveat that the said rights and protection will be decided on the basis of Islam.

The last thing is that Taliban will give freedom to the people but this freedom will be given according to Sharia law.

Simply put, nothing will change in Afghanistan this time too.

The world has reached a new era of terrorism, where terrorism is getting acceptance and terrorists are forming the government. This is not just a bad joke for the countries with the democratic systems, but also a challenge for them.

The world will have to see 18 million women of Afghanistan being tortured. This will be the biggest slap on the face of the western countries, who make tall claims regarding women and human rights.

The terrorist government will undermine the existence of democracy in the name of jihad and Islam, and the world will probably continue to watch it silently. That is exactly what has happened so far in Afghanistan.

