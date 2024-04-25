DNA Exclusive: Meet Six-Year-Old Child Who Made China Shiver With Fear

Although you probably know that the Chinese government can go to any extent to snatch land or areas of other countries, today we will tell you the story of that six-year-old child in Tibet whom even China feared. Such was his fear that China abducted him. It has been 29 years since that incident. Today is the birthday of that child, who is now 35 years old. Yet, he remains a captive of China. You are watching the only photograph of that child on your TV screen. So, who is this child after all? And why did China abduct him? In today's DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain has exposed China's unethical warfare.

The child with rosy cheeks and an expressionless face in this picture. After Dalai Lama, he is the second most prominent spiritual guru of the Buddhist religion known as the Panchen Lama. He was abducted by China in 1995 when he was only 6 years old. Since then, Panchen Lama has become one of the most famous...disappeared people in the world. And this is the only photograph available of him.

You might be wondering why we are telling you all this. The reason is that today is Panchen Lama's birthday. The child who has been living a hidden life in China's captivity for 29 years...Today he turned 35.

In Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, Tibetan Buddhists are celebrating the birthday of their second most significant spiritual leader today. They are demanding the release of the Panchen Lama from China's captivity...while China has not yet revealed whether he is alive or not.