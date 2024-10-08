DNA Explains: Can Pakistan Ensure Security For SCO Summit?

Pakistan is grappling with escalating violence and instability, creating a dangerous environment that threatens both its citizens and foreign nationals. With the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit scheduled to take place in Islamabad on October 15 and 16, the situation has raised serious concerns about the security of the international representatives attending the event, including India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

A recent blast in Karachi, which killed two Chinese citizens, has further intensified fears regarding the security situation in Pakistan.

Blast Near Karachi Airport

Just 24 hours ago, an explosion occurred near Karachi airport, targeting a fuel tanker. The blast resulted in the death of two Chinese nationals and left over eight people injured. While there is little clarity on what these Chinese citizens were doing in Pakistan, the incident has sparked significant concerns about the safety of the upcoming SCO Summit. If Karachi’s airport cannot be secured, how will Pakistan ensure the safety of high-profile guests in Islamabad?

The blast is not an isolated incident. In recent months, foreign nationals in Pakistan have increasingly become targets of violent attacks. Just 15 days ago, a diplomatic convoy in the Swat Valley was struck by a bomb.

Though the diplomats escaped unharmed, a police officer was killed in the attack. Following this, another attack targeted Chinese citizens in Karachi. These incidents suggest a growing pattern of violence aimed at foreign nationals, further amplifying security concerns.

Instability in Islamabad Ahead of the SCO Summit

Islamabad, the city set to host the SCO Summit, is in a state of turmoil. Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan have taken to the streets, staging widespread protests across the capital. Violent clashes between protesters, police, and paramilitary forces have made the situation increasingly chaotic, resembling a civil war in certain areas. To control the unrest, the Pakistani army has been deployed, and a curfew has been imposed until October 8.

With tensions running high, there are concerns that these protests could flare up again during the SCO Summit. If Imran Khan’s supporters take to the streets during the event, how can Pakistan guarantee the safety of foreign dignitaries?

The Looming Threat of Anti-State Elements

Anti-state elements are not confined to Islamabad. Across Pakistan, unrest continues to escalate. In northern Waziristan, the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has taken control of the town of Miranshah, while Nushki has seen renewed clashes between Pakistani and Afghan forces. This widespread instability begs the question: Can Pakistan offer a safe environment for international leaders to attend the SCO Summit?

The Karachi Attack and Baloch Insurgency

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the Karachi blast, revealing that the attack was orchestrated by its Majeed Brigade. They released a statement confirming that their target was Chinese nationals. This attack is part of a broader insurgency in Balochistan, where separatist groups have intensified their campaign against both Pakistan and China.

The BLA’s Majeed Brigade first gained notoriety in 2022 when they carried out a similar attack outside Karachi University. Their actions send a clear message: they will not allow China and Pakistan to continue exploiting Balochistan through projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Can Pakistan Ensure SCO Summit Security?

Given the precarious security situation across the country, it is no wonder that questions are being raised about Pakistan’s ability to provide adequate protection for the SCO Summit. With foreign nationals already under attack, the growing political instability in Islamabad, and insurgent forces threatening various regions, the possibility of holding a peaceful, secure summit in Pakistan seems increasingly doubtful.