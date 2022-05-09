Do aliens exist? Researchers release 'Best-ever UFO picture', netizens baffled

New Delhi: If you are a space and UFO enthusiast who is always looking for attractive UFO images and videos and is tired of all the bad quality, grainy pictures, today is your lucky day!

Researchers have released a new high-resolution photo of what is being called 'the best photograph of a UFO ever taken' and it has surfaced all over the internet.

The picture has gone viral on the internet and is being shared widely.

Here’s the shot everyone is talking about!

If you see the image in detail, a unique flying object can be spotted on the left side of the photo. However, the object was not very clear in the developed photo by Sergio. The UFO was spotted only after the image was enhanced recently.

The picture was enhanced by a UFO research group UAP Media.

As per media reports, the photo was taken 50 years ago by map maker Sergio Loaiza, who was flying at 10,000 feet above the woods of Costa Rica with a 100lb camera.

During his map survey, he snapped hundreds of black and white photos of Lake Cote and the surrounding rainforest at an altitude of 3,000 metres, with which a unique object flying in the sky was captured.

However, the UFO came to notice only when Loaiza developed all his snaps.

The frame with the time stamp 8.25 am is the only image with the metal disk in it. It is the closest thing to the UFOs we've seen in classic films and TV shows.

According to UAP Media, 'UFO Enthusiast Esteben Carrazan released a 'contact' copy of the original image.

Sergio's photo was forgotten over the years. But it returned to public consciousness in 2021.

New York Times reporter Leslie Kean said the image is "the best" photo of a UFO ever taken.