Donald Trump Announces Key Appointments; Picks Mike Huckabee As Ambassador To Israel

Mike Huckabee, the former governor of Arkansas and long-time advocate for Israel, has been chosen to serve as the next U.S. Ambassador to Israel. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2024, 07:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Donald Trump Announces Key Appointments; Picks Mike Huckabee As Ambassador To Israel Picture Credit: ANI

President-elect Donald Trump nominated former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee to serve as the United States Ambassador to Israe on Tuesday.

In a statement, Trump expressed his satisfaction with the choice, calling Huckabee a 'highly respected' public servant, former governor, and leader in faith. "Mike has been a great leader who has consistently demonstrated his love for Israel and its people, and the people of Israel have a deep affection for him as well," Trump said.

He also emphasized Huckabee’s commitment to working toward peace in the Middle East. This announcement comes as Trump prepares to solidify his foreign policy and national security team in advance of his official inauguration in January 2025, following his victory over Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

Who is Mike Huckabee ?

Mike Huckabee, the former governor of Arkansas and long-time advocate for Israel, has been chosen to serve as the next U.S. Ambassador to Israel. Huckabee has been vocal in his support for Israel throughout his political career, particularly during the ongoing tensions in Gaza and Lebanon.

As ambassador, Huckabee will help lead U.S. diplomatic efforts in the region, furthering Trump's policy of aligning American foreign interests more closely with Israel’s priorities. 

David Friedman, who served as Trump’s ambassador to Israel during his first term, expressed his support for Huckabee’s nomination, calling it an "excellent choice." Huckabee's selection underscores the importance Trump places on U.S.-Israel relations, especially in light of the ongoing conflict with Hamas and Hezbollah.

Other Key Appointments

Donald Trump has named Bill McGinley, a former Cabinet secretary in his first administration, as his White House counsel for the upcoming term. McGinley’s legal expertise and experience working within the Trump administration are expected to be valuable as the president-elect prepares to take office.

