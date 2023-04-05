Donald Trump Arrested In Hush Money Case: Here Are Quick Updates About Ex-US President's Arraignment, Indictment And Lawsuits

New York: Former US President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a Manhattan Court during his arraignment on history-making criminal charges related to paying hush money to a porn star before the 2016 presidential election. The 76-year-old former Republican president, who ruled the country for four years till January 2021, was arrested when he arrived to surrender at the Manhattan criminal court on Tuesday.

Trump, who became the first former US president to be indicted, arrested and arraigned on criminal charges, pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal charges of falsifying business records in person before State Supreme Court Justice Juan M Merchan.

Here’s Quick Update About Trump’s Arraignment, Indictment And Lawsuits

TRUMP DEFIANT IN MAR-A-LAGO SPEECH

Flanked by American flags, former President Donald Trump delivered a campaign-style speech to cheering supporters at Mar-a-Lago Tuesday night. Trump was defiant, referring, among other things, to his two impeachment trials during his presidency. He called the New York indictment the latest in an "onslaught of fraudulent investigations.”

“This fake case was brought only to interfere with the upcoming 2024 election and it should be dropped immediately," Trump said.

TRUMP RETURNS TO FLORIDA

In a social media post from his plane on his flight home from New York, former President Donald Trump said that Tuesday's court hearing "was shocking to many in that they had no surprises,' and therefore, no case. Virtually every legal pundit has said that there is no case here. There was nothing done illegally!”

Trump's plane has landed in Florida, and his motorcade headed to his Mar-a-Lago resort where hundreds of supporters, many in red MAGA hats, awaited him in a grand ballroom. Trump was expected to speak there in a campaign-like setting.

One man wore a jacket patterned with star-shaped American flags, and another man wore a red tie with the message “No Crime!” Members of a motorcycle club sported black leather vests that read on the back ‘Born To Ride for 45 Donald Trump.’ Trump was the 45th US President.

Alex Gonzalez, a motorcycle club member, said he supports Trump in his 2024 presidential bid. “If he did something wrong, like anybody else, he should be held liable for it, but at the same time this is a witch hunt. This is not a real case,” said Gonzalez.

MANHATTAN DA BRAGG DISCUSSES CHARGES

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg says his office's historic case against former President Donald Trump seeks to “ensure that everyone stands equal before the law.” “No amount of money and no amount of power changes that enduring American principle,” Bragg said.

Bragg spoke to a room packed with reporters following Trump's arraignment Tuesday in a Manhattan courthouse on 34 felony charges tied to hush money paid to multiple people during the 2016 presidential campaign. The former president pleaded not guilty.

Bragg, who took office in 2022 and initially slowed the office's move toward indicting Trump, said additional evidence not available to his predecessor led to moving forward now. He didn't elaborate on the evidence or how it came to prosecutors' attention. “I bring cases when they're ready,” Bragg said.

JUDGE WARNS TRUMP TO AVOID INFLAMING RHETORIC

A New York judge warned former President Donald Trump to refrain from rhetoric that could inflame or cause civil unrest during Trump's arraignment Tuesday in Manhattan. Trump told Judge Juan Merchan that he pleaded not guilty, and the judge advised him of his rights. Merchan also warned Trump that he could be removed from the courtroom if he is disruptive, but Trump spoke only a few times to respond to questions. He's next due in court in December. Trump's lawyers asked for him to be excused from attending the hearing in person because of extraordinary security precautions.

The judge said he was not imposing a gag order at this point, but he asked both sides to refrain from comments that could lead to civil unrest. Trump stayed mostly still with his hands steepled or interlaced and looked ahead during the proceedings, which lasted just under an hour.

TRUMP LEAVES MANHATTAN COURTHOUSE

Former President Donald Trump has left the Manhattan courthouse after his arraignment on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Trump did not answer a reporter's shouted question about the charges as he quickly left the courtroom where the hearing was held.

Trump spent about two hours inside the building for booking and the arraignment where he learned the details of the criminal charges he faces while running a third presidential campaign.

TRUMP PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO 34 FELONY COUNTS OF FALSIFYING BUSINESS RECORDS

Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, according to two law enforcement officials familiar with the matter. The two officials who confirmed the plea spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because prosecutors had not yet released the indictment publicly.

The charges stem from a hush-money payment during the 2016 campaign.

Photos from the courtroom showed Trump sitting at the table reserved for defendants and their attorneys. His legal team surrounded him, two seated on each side of the former president. Trump leaned forward slightly, his shoulders rounded, but he didn't turn his face away from photographers given permission to be in the courtroom just before the hearing.

WHITE HOUSE REMAINING QUIET ON TRUMP CHARGES

While the country's attention was trained on the Manhattan courthouse where Donald Trump was being arraigned, the White House did its best Tuesday to suggest that it wasn't paying much attention. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that “our focus right now is on the American people,” and was noncommittal when asked whether President Joe Biden was following the news. “He will catch part of the news when he has a moment to catch up on the news of the day,? she said. ?But this is not a focus for him today.”

Jean-Pierre was similarly circumspect when asked about the potential for unrest over the prosecution of the former president, especially since Trump has called for protests. “We are prepared,” she said. Fox News' Peter Doocy tried unsuccessfully to get Jean-Pierre to open up more.

“Why don't you have more to say about the Trump indictment,” he asked. “For better or worse, all that anybody in the country is talking about, at this exact moment while we're in here, is Trump. And they look here to find out what the White House thinks about it.”

“I think the American people should feel reassured that when there is an ongoing case like this one, that we're just not commenting,” Jean-Pierre said. But reporters didn't give up. “I love how you guys are asking me this in different ways,” Jean-Pierre joked. “You guys are clever.”

TRUMP ENTERS COURTROOM FOR ARRAIGNMENT

Former President Donald Trump has entered the Manhattan courtroom where he is scheduled for arraignment on criminal charges stemming from a hush-money payment during his 2016 campaign. Trump reached the 15th floor courtroom about 70 minutes after he entered the courthouse to surrender and be booked ahead of the hearing.

Trump did not acknowledge a television camera sending live images from the hallway outside the courtroom. Judge Juan Merchan has ruled that TV cameras will not be allowed in the courtroom. Trump's attorneys have said he will plead not guilty.

MANHATTAN DA ENTERS COURTROOM

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has entered the courtroom where former President Donald Trump is scheduled for arraignment on criminal charges stemming from a hush-money payment during his 2016 campaign.

Trump has not yet been seen on the 15th floor where the hearing is supposed to take place. Wearing a navy-blue suit and a bright red tie, Trump entered the courthouse around 12:20 p.M. To surrender on the charges and be processed before the hearing.

TRUMP ARRIVES AT MANHATTAN COURTHOUSE

Former President Donald Trump has arrived at the Manhattan courthouse where he is expected to plead not guilty to criminal charges. He entered the courthouse surrounded by Secret Service agents. Trump's motorcade traveled from Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan, tracked by numerous helicopters.

TRUMP LEAVES NEW YORK HOME

Former President Donald Trump pumped his fist and waved before leaving Trump Tower shortly after 1 p.M. Tuesday, bound for the Manhattan courthouse nearly 4 miles (6 kilometers) away. Trump's attorneys have arranged for his surrender. He will be booked at the courthouse, not at a police precinct as most New York defendants are.

Court officials will create a record of his name, age, birthdate, height and weight before taking his fingerprints via a computerized system. They may take his photo.

FLORIDA LAWMAKER PLEDGES TO KEEP SUPPORTING TRUMP

A former Florida state lawmaker said he and others drove from Orlando to New York in time for Tuesday's hearing to send a message to former President Donald Trump: We won't stop supporting you. Anthony Sabatini, chair of Florida's Lake County Republican Party, joined other Trump supporters in a park near the Manhattan courthouse where Trump's arraignment was to be held.

"It's a bad day for America, one of the worst days in American history, he said. The mood among Trump supporters, though, was positive,” Sabatini said. He credited New York police officers with keeping people separated based on their motivation in support of Trump or in support of his indictment.

GREENE SPEAKS BRIEFLY AMID SHOUTS

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene briefly rallied supporters of Donald Trump outside the Manhattan courthouse Tuesday morning ahead of the former president's arraignment. After she exited an SUV, a large crowd surrounded the Georgia Republican, once shunned by the GOP as a political pariah for her extremist rhetoric.