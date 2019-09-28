close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
U.S. President Donald Trump

Donald Trump envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker resigns: Sources

Volker, who had served in the position on a part-time, unpaid basis since 2017, had sought to help Ukraine`s government resolve its confrontation with Russia-sponsored separatists.

Donald Trump envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker resigns: Sources

U.S. President Donald Trump`s special representative for Ukraine, Kurt Volker, resigned on Friday, sources familiar with the situation said.

A whistleblower complaint from within the intelligence community, released publicly on Thursday, described Volker as trying to "contain the damage" from efforts by Trump`s lawyer Rudy Giuliani to press Ukraine to investigate Democrats.

Volker, who had served in the position on a part-time, unpaid basis since 2017, had sought to help Ukraine`s government resolve its confrontation with Russia-sponsored separatists.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, who are conducting an impeachment investigation of Trump, have sought testimony from Volker relating to a July 25 phone call in which Trump encouraged Ukraine`s president to investigate Joe Biden, a political rival.

Volker`s resignation was first reported by the State Press, a student-run publication at Arizona State University, which backs a think tank where Volker serves as executive director.

Tags:
U.S. President Donald TrumpRudy GiulianiUkraine
Next
Story

India to use the right to reply option to Pakistan PM Imran Khan's speech at United Nations General Assembly

Must Watch

PT8M49S

DNA: Non Stop News, 27th September 2019