हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Donald Trump

Donald Trump hints at comeback in his first public speech after leaving Oval Office, says 'We're going to win North Carolina'

"We are going to win North Carolina... We are going to lay the groundwork for making sure the Republicans once again carry the great state of North Carolina in a year that I look very much forward to-2024," said Trump at North Carolina Republican Convention.

Donald Trump hints at comeback in his first public speech after leaving Oval Office, says &#039;We&#039;re going to win North Carolina&#039;
Image credit: Reuters

Washington: In his first public speech after he left the Oval Office in January, former US President Donald Trump on Sunday (June 5) said that the Republicans will win North Carolina again in 2024.

"We are going to win North Carolina... We are going to lay the groundwork for making sure the Republicans once again carry the great state of North Carolina in a year that I look very much forward to-2024," said Trump at North Carolina Republican Convention.

Trump was the keynote speaker at the 2021 convention of the North Carolina Republican Party, held in the city of Greenville.

North Carolina had been a strong Republican fort for the Republicans. Republicans have won North Carolina in 11 of the last 13 presidential elections.

Democrats Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama also emerged victorious in 1976 and 2008, respectively.

Donald Trump too had won North Carolina in the 2020 presidential elections. 

ALSO READ: Facebook suspends former US President Donald Trump's account for two years

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Donald TrumpUSUS ElectionRepublicansNorth Carolina
Next
Story

Karachi faces unannounced electricity outage, leave citizens powerless for 12 hours

Must Watch

PT41M16S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): 'The End' of Politics on Vaccines?