हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Donald Trump Jr

Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19: Spokesman

Trump Jr. tested positive at the start of the week and has been "quarantining at his cabin since the result," the spokesman said.

Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19: Spokesman
Reuters photo

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump Jr., the son of U.S. President Donald Trump, tested positive for COVID-19 this week, although he is experiencing no symptoms, according to his spokesman.

Trump Jr. tested positive at the start of the week and has been "quarantining at his cabin since the result," the spokesman said.

"He's been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines," he said.

Andrew Giuliani, the son of the president`s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, also said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Tags:
Donald Trump JrDonald TrumpUnited States
Next
Story

Don't use Gilead's Remdesivir in hospitalised COVID-19 patients: WHO
  • 90,04,365Confirmed
  • 1,32,162Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M16S

DNA: DNA test of Apple’s fraud