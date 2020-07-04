Donald Trump Jr's girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle tests positive for COVID-19

Washington: Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr and a top Trump campaign official, has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

Guilfoyle, who travelled to Mount Rushmore to attend President Donald Trump`s July 4 kick-off address on Friday, was not in contact with him and did not travel on Air Force One, Politico news said in a report.

Sergio Gor, chief of staff for the Trump Victory Finance Committee, said in a statement on Friday, "After testing positive, Kimberly was immediately isolated to limit any exposure. She`s doing well, and will be retested to ensure the diagnosis is correct since she`s asymptomatic, but as a precaution will cancel all upcoming events. Donald Trump Jr was tested negative, but as a precaution is also self-isolating and is cancelling all public events."

Guilfoyle however, did not have coronavirus symptoms prior to the rally, Politico news quoted a New York Times report.

Guilfoyle, a former Fox News personality who now works for the Trump campaign, is the latest person close to the President to test positive for coronavirus.

Earlier in May, a member of the US military who worked in the White House had tested COVID-19 positive.

Days later, Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence`s spokeswoman, also tested positive.

Last weekend, Guilfoyle and Trump Jr were spotted without a mask at a crowded party in the Hamptons, the New York Post reported.