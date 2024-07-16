Donald Trump Officially Nominated As Republican Presidential Candidate, Ohio Senator JD Vance Is His VP Pick

Republicans on Monday nominated the former president Donald Trump to lead their ticket for a third time. Whereas, Trump announces Ohio Senator JD Vance as his running mate in Milwaukee (US).

This marks Donald Trump's third consecutive run after winning in 2016 and losing to President Joe Biden in 2020. The Republican leader will face Biden again in November.

The scene upon Trump's formal nomination reflected the depths of his popularity among Republican activists. When he cleared the necessary number of delegates, video screens in the arena read “OVER THE TOP” while the song “Celebration” played and delegates danced and waved Trump signs. Throughout the voting, delegates flanked by “Make America Great Again” signs applauded as state after state voted their support for a second Trump term.

“We must unite as a party, and we must unite as a nation,” said Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley, Trump's handpicked party leader, as Monday's primetime session opened. “We must show the same strength and resilience as President Trump and lead this nation to a greater future.” But Whatley and other Republican leaders Monday made clear that their calls for harmony didn't extend to President Joe Biden and Democrats.

“Their policies are a clear and present danger to America, to our institutions, our values and our people,” said Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, welcoming the party to his battleground state, which Trump won in 2016 but lost to Biden four years ago.

At the Pennsylvania rally on Satuday, Trump was injured and one man died. Some delegates chanted “fight, fight, fight” — the same words that Trump was seen shouting to the crowd as the Secret Service ushered him off the stage, his fist raised and face bloodied.

“We should all be thankful right now that we are able to cast our votes for President Donald J Trump after what took place on Saturday,” said New Jersey state Sen. Michael Testa as he announced all of his state's 12 delegates for Trump.