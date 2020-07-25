हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Donald Trump

Donald Trump says he regrets about his tweets, retweets 'too often'

It's not the tweets. It's the retweets that get you in trouble. You see something that looks good, and you don't investigate it, said the US President.

Donald Trump says he regrets about his tweets, retweets 'too often'
Reuters photo

Washington: Regrets, he's had a few. President Donald Trump acknowledged in an interview released on Friday (July 24) that he's often had regrets about his tweets. "Too often," he added.

Trump, in an interview with Barstool Sports, said it's not like the old days when people wrote a letter and let it sit for a day before sending it, giving them time to reconsider.

"But we don't do that with Twitter, right" Trump said. "We put it out instantaneously, we feel great, and then you start getting phone calls, 'Did you really say this?' 

Trump said that more often than not, "it's the retweets that get you in trouble."

He added, "You see something that looks good and you don't investigate." 

Among other things, Trump has been criticized in recent months for retweeting posts with "white power" and anti-Semitic messages as well one that included a 'FireFauci' hashtag, referring to Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert.

Tags:
Donald TrumpUnited StatesBarack ObamaWashingtonAnthony Fauci
