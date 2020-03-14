Donald Trump says he was tested for coronavirus

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (March 14, 2020) said in a press briefing that he took the test for the coronavirus.

President Trump after his meeting with the Coronavirus Taskforce in the White House said, "I had my temperature taken coming into the room and I also took the test for the coronavirus."

Trump said he decided to be tested for the coronavirus after Friday’s news conference.

"People were asking, did I take the test," he said.

Asked when he expected to have the result, Trump said, ''A day, two days. They send it to a lab,.'

Whether the President would be tested had been a matter of speculation since it first emerged that a member of a Brazilian delegation that visited Mar-a-Lago had tested positive. Two other people who were with the president at Mar-a-Lago have tested positive.

President Trump started the press briefing with "We just completed a very good meeting on the Coronavirus and we are really doing a great job."

He added, "We're using the full power of the federal government to defeat the virus," said Trump.

On Friday, US President declared a state of emergency over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in order to make more funds available for fighting the fallout of the disease while reflecting symbolically the seriousness of the situation.

Trump said that up to $50 billion will be available to states and territories to meet the challenge and declared, "No resource will be spared."

The declaration came as the number of coronavirus cases in the US hit more than 1,800 with 50 deaths.

The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surged past 5,000 on Saturday with the total number of cases rising to more than 1,40,000, as the infection continues to spread all over the globe.