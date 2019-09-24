Donald Trump says 'you live in a very friendly neighbourhood' as Imran Khan speaks about India and Kashmir

US President Donald Trump told Pakistan PM Imran Khan that he lives in a very friendly neighbourhood when the later spoke about matters related to Afghanistan, India and Kashmir. During a meet on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Monday, Khan had said that he looked forward to a conversation on Afghanistan, which is a big issue for Pakistan, as stability in Afghanistan means stability in Pakistan.

Live TV

The Pakistan PM further said that he would want to talk about all the three neighbours of Pakistan--Afghanistan, India, Kashmir. Reacting to this, Trump light-heartedly said, "he lives in a very friendly neighbourhood".

"I look forward, Mr President, to talk to you about, obviously, Afghanistan, which is a big issue for us Pakistanis, because stability in Afghanistan means stability in Pakistan. We also want to talk about all three neighbours: Afghanistan, India, Kashmir. And, of course, Iran, it’s just — we will discuss the situation there because of all — these all three neighbours of Pakistan. And I...," said Khan.

"He lives in a very friendly neighbourhood," said Trump laughing.

"I mean, as if there are not already enough challenges," added the Pakistan PM.

In a diplomatic blow to Pakistan, Trump had said that he was willing to mediate on Kashmir issue but stressed that he will do it only if both India and Pakistan want him to act as a mediator. Trump made the statement during a bilateral meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in New York. "I am ready, willing and able. It's a complex issue. It's being going on for a long time. But if both want it, I will be ready to do it," Trump said.

President Trump noted that he has a very good relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan and he can be a very good arbitrator between the two countries. On Sunday (September 22), during the 'Howdy, Modi' mega event in Houston, US, Trump called PM Modi "one of America’s most devoted and most loyal friend" and said that he is doing a truly exceptional job for India and all of the Indian people.