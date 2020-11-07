Donald Trump slams Joe Biden, says 'should not wrongfully claim the President's office'

As world waits for the declaration of the US Presidential election results, the sitting President Donald Trump has staked claim to the office and has accused Democrat nominee of 'stealing' the election.

Donald Trump has raised questions about counting of votes in Georgia. Though his claims remain largely unsubstantiated.

In a tweet on Saturday Trump said he had taken the legal route to challenge the emerging election results. He also said that Joe Biden should not 'wrongfully' claim the President's office.

"Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning!", the tweet read.

As counting advances for the fourth day after the scheduled election date, Joe Biden holds the lead in the results, but Trump is not ready to give up.

Donald Trump is raising questions of missing military ballots and calling some votes as 'illegal'. Significantly, Trump's campaign team has filed a lawsuit in four states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Nevada demanding recounting of votes.

Meanwile, Biden continues to lead in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona. While Georgia has announced that it will re-count the votes.

According to the Associated Press, Biden has so far received 264 electoral votes and Trump has 214 electoral votes. A candidate needs 270 electoral votes to win the Presidency.

Trump supporters have taken to the streets protesting to 'stop the count' of votes and demanded that the votes be recount.