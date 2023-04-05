Donald Trump-Stormy Daniels Case: What Is Hush Money? An Indictment? An Arraignment?

Former US President Donald Trump appeared before a Manhattan court yesterday for his arraignment and later reached Florida. The next in-person hearing in a criminal case against Trump has been set for December 4, roughly two months before the official start of the 2024 Republican presidential primary calendar. Trump, the first former US President to be criminally charged, has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records at his arraignment in a Manhattan court on charges relating to hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. According to reports, at the December in-person court appearance, State Supreme Court Justice Juan M Merchan will decide on the expected motions to dismiss the case. Now, allow us to tell you about 'Hush Money', 'Indictment' and 'Arraignment':

What is 'Hush Money'?

Hush money, as it seems in Donald Trump's case, is not always illegal. As the name suggests, the money is paid to a certain person by another to hush or hide some crucial/sensitive/personal information. Someone paying to keep an affair secret is not illegal. However, hush money can involve illegal acts like extortion or blackmail. A simple example of hush money payment is a father giving his daughter chocolate/toy to keep something secret from her mother. Notably, Trump isn’t being charged for hush money payments to Stormy Daniels but for allegedly falsifying business records.

What is an 'Indictment'?

An indictment is a court document containing charges that were voted on by a grand jury, a group of people who decide whether a prosecutor has enough evidence to pursue criminal charges. An indictment formally charges a defendant with a crime and provides a basis for legal prosecution.

What is an 'Arraignment'?

An arraignment is where a defendant is brought to court to hear charges and have a chance to enter a plea, which is generally guilty or not guilty. A judge or prosecutor typically reads the charges aloud. A defendant is usually represented by lawyers, especially in cases that are high-profile or could lead to jail or prison. It sets the trial in motion. If pleaded guilty, the judge will announce punishment at a later date and if pleaded not guilty, a hearing will take place on the next date.

Donald Trump is expected to use the charges against him to try and rally support among Republican voters, arguing he is a victim of a politically motivated prosecution. A Saint Anselm College poll released Tuesday showed Trump with 42 per cent support among likely Republican primary voters, well ahead of Florida Gov Ron DeSantis, who garnered 29 per cent support, the newspaper said. (With Agencies inputs)