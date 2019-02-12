हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Donald Trump

Donald Trump supporter attacks BBC cameraman at Texas rally

Sporting a "Make America Great Again" cap, the man shoved and swore at the BBC`s Ron Skeans and other news crews before being pulled away at the rally at El Paso.

This photo of people at a Donald Trump rally in El Paso was tweeted by @IngrahamAngle

Washington: A supporter of US President Donald Trump attacked a BBC cameraman at a campaign rally in Texas, the news network said on Tuesday.

Sporting a "Make America Great Again" cap, the man shoved and swore at the BBC`s Ron Skeans and other news crews before being pulled away at the rally at El Paso on Monday night.

Skeans said the "very hard shove" came from his blindside. "I didn`t know what was going on."

Skeans said the man almost knocked him and his camera over twice before he was wrestled away by a blogger.

Trump saw the attack and confirmed Skeans was well with a thumbs up after it happened. He continued his speech after Skeans returned the gesture, the BBC said.

A campaign official suggested the attacker was drunk.

BBC Washington correspondent Gary O`Donoghue said the attack was "incredibly violent" and "was a constant feature of these rallies - a goading of the crowds against the media".

O`Donoghue added that he had been "spat at before".

Donald TrumpRepublicansDemocratsEl Paso rallyBBC
