Trump Wants To Rename Gulf Of Mexico, Proposes Bold Plans For Canada

US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Tuesday his intention to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the 'Gulf of America.' He stated that the change is the ‘appropriate thing to do.’ Ahead of his January 20 inauguration, Trump described renaming the Gulf of Mexico as ‘appropriate.’ He emphasised the need for Mexico to control migration into the US and reiterated his position on imposing strict tariffs on Mexico and Canada.

Speaking at a news conference in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, he said, “We’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring that covers a lot of territory. The Gulf of America. What a beautiful name.”

Trump described the decision, adding, “And it’s appropriate. It’s appropriate.” He did not specify a timeline for the change.

A Republican lawmaker from Georgia supported the proposal and said she would soon introduce legislation in Congress to formalise it.

“President Trump’s second term is off to a GREAT start. I’ll be introducing legislation ASAP to officially change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to its rightful name, the Gulf of America!” Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green said on X.

US President-elect Donald Trump has ramped up his rhetoric on immigration and trade, describing Mexico as ‘really in trouble.’ He called it ‘a very dangerous place,’ adding, “Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country. They can stop them. And we’re going to put very serious tariffs on Mexico and Canada, because Canada, they come through Canada too.”

Donald Trump's 51st State Proposal To Canada

Trump also hinted at redrawing borders, saying, “(I will be using) economic force because Canada and the United States, that would really be something. You get rid of that artificially drawn line and you take a look at what that looks like, and it would also be much better for national security. Don’t forget, we basically protect Canada.”

Over recent weeks, Trump has suggested incorporating Canada into the US as the 51st state and frequently mocked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as ‘the Governor of Canada.’ His latest proposal to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America aligns with his hardline stance on immigration, which he claims is a major threat to US security.

Meanwhile, a day after resigning as Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau responded strongly on social media to speculations about Canada joining the United States.

“There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States,” Trudeau posted on X.

He added, “Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other’s biggest trading and security partner.”

(With agency inputs)