Donald Trump Warns BRICS Nations: 'Face 100 % Tariffs If...'

US President-elect Donald Trump warned the BRICS nations including India of imposing 100 per cent tariffs. On Saturday, Trump stated that the idea of BRICS nations trying to move away from the dollar while the U.S. remained passive was "over."

While speaking on the social media platform Truth Social, he also demanded a clear commitment from these countries to avoid creating a new currency or supporting any other currency to replace the US dollar.

Trump also addressed the issue in his post on X and warned that any country attempting to replace the USD would also lose access to the US market. He also said those countries trying to attempt the replacement should need to find "another sucker" if they pursued such actions.

"The idea that the BRICS Countries are trying to move away from the Dollar while we stand by and watch is OVER. We require a commitment from these Countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty U.S. Dollar or, they will face 100 per cent Tariffs, and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the wonderful U.S. Economy. They can go find another "sucker!" Trump said in a post on X.

"There is no chance that the BRICS will replace the U.S. Dollar in International Trade, and any Country that tries should wave goodbye to America," he added.

(With ANI Inputs)