close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Donald Trump

Donald Trump will host G7 summit in 2020 at one of his own properties: White House

White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told reporters the summit would take place there on June 10-12, 2020.

Donald Trump will host G7 summit in 2020 at one of his own properties: White House

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump will be hosting 2020`s Group of Seven (G7) economic summit of developed world leaders at one of his own properties, the Trump National Doral golf resort near Miami, a White House official said on Thursday.

White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told reporters the summit would take place there on June 10-12, 2020.

Trump had floated the possibility during his visit to France for this year`s G7 meeting in August, touting the resort`s size and its proximity to the Miami airport, though he insisted he would not directly profit from the choice.

Tags:
Donald TrumpG7 summit
Next
Story

Russia questions language of 'unusual' US President Donald Trump letter to Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan

Must Watch

PT2M39S

Deshhit: Zee News' special coverage from Ayodhya