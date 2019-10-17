Donald Trump will host G7 summit in 2020 at one of his own properties: White House

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump will be hosting 2020`s Group of Seven (G7) economic summit of developed world leaders at one of his own properties, the Trump National Doral golf resort near Miami, a White House official said on Thursday.

White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told reporters the summit would take place there on June 10-12, 2020.

Trump had floated the possibility during his visit to France for this year`s G7 meeting in August, touting the resort`s size and its proximity to the Miami airport, though he insisted he would not directly profit from the choice.