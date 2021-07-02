हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Donald Trump

Donald Trump's former aide Jason Miller launches social media site GETTR

 Former US President Donald Trump, who recently shut down a short-lived blog on his website, joined video platform Rumble last weekend ahead of his campaign-style rally in Ohio.

Donald Trump&#039;s former aide Jason Miller launches social media site GETTR
File pic: Reuters

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump`s former senior advisor Jason Miller has started a social media site called GETTR, he said on Thursday.

GETTR, a Twitter-style platform with posts and trending topics, advertised itself on the Google and Apple app stores as "a non-bias social network for people all over the world." It was first reported by Politico.

Miller has for months teased the Trump team`s plans to start a new social media platform, after the former president was blocked by a slew of sites following the Jan. 6 riot where his supporters stormed the Capitol. However, Trump does not have a verified account on GETTR.

Miller told Fox News in an interview that he hoped Trump would join but that the former president was considering a number of options. He said Trump was not funding the platform.

Trump was permanently banned from Twitter and remains suspended by Facebook until at least 2023 and by Alphabet`s YouTube until the company determines the risk of violence has decreased.

Trump, who recently shut down a short-lived blog on his website, joined video platform Rumble last weekend ahead of his campaign-style rally in Ohio.

A Trump spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Donald TrumpGETTRSocial media
Next
Story

Johnson & Johnson claims its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine neutralises Delta variant, provides 8 month immunity

Must Watch

PT3M6S

Bihar: Annoyed by the bureaucracy, Nitish Kumar's minister Madan Sahni offers to resign