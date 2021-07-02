Donald Trump's former aide Jason Miller launches social media site GETTR

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump`s former senior advisor Jason Miller has started a social media site called GETTR, he said on Thursday.

GETTR, a Twitter-style platform with posts and trending topics, advertised itself on the Google and Apple app stores as "a non-bias social network for people all over the world." It was first reported by Politico.

Miller has for months teased the Trump team`s plans to start a new social media platform, after the former president was blocked by a slew of sites following the Jan. 6 riot where his supporters stormed the Capitol. However, Trump does not have a verified account on GETTR.

Miller told Fox News in an interview that he hoped Trump would join but that the former president was considering a number of options. He said Trump was not funding the platform.

Trump was permanently banned from Twitter and remains suspended by Facebook until at least 2023 and by Alphabet`s YouTube until the company determines the risk of violence has decreased.

Trump, who recently shut down a short-lived blog on his website, joined video platform Rumble last weekend ahead of his campaign-style rally in Ohio.

A Trump spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.