Pete Hegseth, a Fox News host and Army National Guard veteran recently nominated by former President Donald Trump to head the Department of Defense, is under scrutiny due to a controversial tattoo.

Critics have raised concerns about the tattoo, which some associate with a white supremacist group, and have labeled him an 'insider threat' within the military.

'White Supremacist’ Tattoo

The controversy revolves around a tattoo on Hegseth's bicep that reportedly has ties to extremist symbolism. A fellow National Guard member, who was responsible for security and anti-terrorism efforts in the unit, flagged this tattoo in an email to leadership.

The tattoo in question reads “Deus Vult,” a phrase historically linked to the Crusades and recently adopted by white nationalist groups. The whistleblower expressed concern that the tattoo could indicate Hegseth's alignment with extremist ideologies, potentially posing an 'insider threat within the military ranks.

Past Controversies and Military Involvement

This latest controversy adds to Hegseth’s history of provocative statements and actions related to military issues. In the wake of the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack, Hegseth was criticized for downplaying the role of military veterans involved in the assault.

He dismissed concerns over extremism in the ranks, a stance that further fueled criticism. During his media appearances, Hegseth portrayed the rioters as "patriots" motivated by love for their country, rather than as domestic extremists. This perspective was sharply at odds with the broader public and military reaction to the violence at the Capitol.

Tensions with the Pentagon and Extremism in the Ranks

Hegseth has also been vocal in his opposition to the Pentagon's efforts to address extremism within the military. He has publicly criticized the Department of Defense’s focus on identifying and rooting out extremist views among service members. Hegseth himself was reportedly removed from his post during the inauguration of Joe Biden after being "unfairly" flagged as an extremist due to another tattoo, which he claimed led to his exclusion from the event.

His criticism of the military's handling of extremism, combined with his controversial comments following January 6, has made him a divisive figure, especially when it comes to addressing radicalization within the ranks.

Throughout his career, Hegseth has repeatedly downplayed the extent of extremism in the military. His comments about the January 6 rioters, in particular, suggest a tendency to sympathize with right-wing groups while minimizing their role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In his public statements and writings, Hegseth has suggested that America’s safety is being undermined by what he views as an overemphasis on domestic threats like extremism, pointing to efforts such as military dress codes and the Pentagon's focus on identifying radical elements in the ranks as misguided.