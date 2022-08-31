NewsWorld
US

Donald Trump's team 'obstructed' investigation into classified records, alleges US Justice Dept

The assertion was made by the US Justice Dept. in a court filing on Tuesday night, that laid out interactions between Justice Dept. officials and Trump reps over the presence of the documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Last Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 06:32 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • The US Justice Department has alleged there were obstructions in its investigation on Trump
  • The assertion was made in a court filing on Tuesday night

Donald Trump's team 'obstructed' investigation into classified records, alleges US Justice Dept

Washington: The US Justice Department has said it had uncovered efforts to obstruct its investigation into the discovery of classified records at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate.

The assertion was made in a court filing on Tuesday night that lays out the most detailed chronology to date of interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the presence of the documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Also Read: Donald Trump says FBI raided his Florida home: 'They even broke into my safe'

In the filing, the Justice Department said FBI agents had "uncovered multiple sources of evidence" indicating that Trump and his representatives had failed to fully comply with a subpoena to turn over classified records and that additional classified documents remained at Mar-a-Lago.

