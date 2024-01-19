New Delhi: U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday commented on the recent clashes between Iran and Pakistan, saying that they reveal Iran’s lack of popularity in the region, news agency The White House also said it does not want the situation to worsen. On Thursday, Pakistan carried out strikes on separatist militants inside Iran, in response to Iran’s attack on another group’s bases within Pakistani territory two days earlier.

Biden said, “Iran is not well liked in the region, as you can see. And we’re working on where that goes. I don’t know where that goes.” The United States has been engaged in a standoff with Iran over its backing of Houthi rebels in Yemen, who have been targeting commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby spoke to reporters on Air Force One as Biden travelled to North Carolina. He said Washington is keeping a close eye on the Iran-Pakistan clashes. Kirby said, “We clearly don’t want to see an escalation in South and Central Asia. And we’re in contact with our Pakistani counterparts.”

He added that the attack on Pakistan was another instance of Iran’s disruptive actions in the region.