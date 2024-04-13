Amid concerns that the Gaza conflict could escalate into a broader Middle Eastern crisis, US President Joe Biden stated on Friday his anticipation of Iran launching an attack on Israel in the near future, reported CNN. "I don't want to get into secure information but my expectation is sooner than later," Biden informed reporters in response to a query about the timing of a potential Iranian attack on Israel.

After Israel attacked the Iranian embassy in Syria and eliminated three high-ranking military leaders, Tehran promised to retaliate. When asked about this, the US President straightforwardly advised Iran against acting, Biden said simply, "Don't." As per CNN’s report, addressing concerns about the safety of American troops, Biden reassured that the US is fully committed to defending Israel. "We are devoted to the defence of Israel. We will support Israel we will help defend Israel and Iran will not succeed," Biden said.

Biden, who cautioned earlier this week about Iran's potential for a 'significant attack' on Israel, has been regularly briefed on the situation by his national security team. In response to the looming Iranian threat, the US along with several other nations such as India, Britain, and France, issued updated travel advisories for their government employees in Israel.

The Ministry of External Affairs released an official statement advising all Indians against traveling to Iran or Israel until further notice due to the current situation in the region. It also urged Indian citizens residing in these countries to register themselves with the Indian Embassies there.

Israel didn't admit to the April 1 airstrike. However, Iran's top leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, stated that Israel must face consequences for what he viewed as an assault on Iranian territory. Earlier, White House spokesperson John Kirby acknowledged the credible threat of an imminent Iranian attack on Israel but didn't specify timing details. Kirby mentioned that the US was assessing its military presence in the area due to Iran's threat and was closely monitoring the situation.