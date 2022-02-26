Doors of NATO open for those who seek to join the alliance: Joe Biden

New Delhi: Amid the deteriorating World Peace situation following Russia’s needless assault on Ukraine, US President Joe Biden on Friday (local time) said that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will maintain its "open door" to those European states who share the similar values and who one day may seek to join our Alliance.

"As President Putin threatens the very foundations of international peace and security, NATO is once again demonstrating that it stands for freedom and democracy," Biden said.

Biden reiterated that the United States will defend "every inch of NATO territory and their commitment to Article 5 is ironclad.

“ I have ordered the deployment of additional forces to augment our capabilities in Europe to support our NATO Allies,” Biden said.

The president made the remarks after he met with leaders of NATO Allies to discuss their shared commitment to collective defence and transatlantic security, the White House said in a statement.

It is to be noted that the NATO partnership was reportedly one of the reasons that upset Russian President Vladimir Putin, who repeatedly warned Ukraine against joining the alliance or the spread of such partnership.

About the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Biden said, “I commended the brave actions of the Ukrainian people who were fighting to defend their country. I also conveyed ongoing economic, humanitarian, and security support is provided by the United States as well as our continued efforts to rally other countries to provide similar assistance.”

Saturday marks the third day of continuous aggression and assault by Russian troops on Ukrainian soil. The Ukraine government on Friday said it was left alone to fight Russia by the world but continues to hold arms to protect its sovereignty.

(With agency inputs)

