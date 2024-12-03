Dramatic Turn Of Events In South Korea: President Imposes Martial Law, Parliament Revokes

In a dramatic turn of events in South Korea, President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law has sparked widespread protests and significant political backlash. While Yoon announced the emergency measure late Tuesday, Parliament swiftly rejected it, triggering public demonstrations and raising concerns over the country's democratic stability. South Korean Parliament voted to lift the declaration, with the National Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik declaring that lawmakers 'will protect democracy with the people'. Woo called for police and military personnel to withdraw from the Assembly's grounds.

Labeling his move as essential to counter political adversaries, Yoon faced opposition not only from lawmakers but also from within his own party. Parliamentary Speaker and Yoon's party leader, Han Dong-hoon, openly criticized the declaration, citing recent scandals and the president's approach as problematic.

South Korean law mandates the immediate revocation of martial law if Parliament votes against it. Live footage showed soldiers in riot gear attempting to enter the National Assembly, with parliamentary aides resisting by using fire extinguishers.

In a televised address, Yoon accused opposition parties of obstructing parliamentary processes and vowed to eliminate what he described as "pro-North Korean anti-state forces." He justified his actions as necessary to protect constitutional order.

The announcement led to large-scale protests outside the Parliament, with demonstrators chanting slogans such as "Withdraw emergency martial law!" Following Yoon's statement, the military declared that political party activities would be suspended and that media outlets would be placed under martial law command, heightening fears of authoritarian control.

Following President Yoon's announcement, South Korea's military declared the suspension of parliamentary activities and political gatherings deemed capable of causing "social confusion," according to the Yonhap news agency.

The military also ordered striking doctors to return to work within 48 hours. Thousands of doctors have been protesting for months against government plans to increase medical school enrollment. The military warned that anyone defying the order could face arrest without a warrant.

Under South Korean law, martial law can be revoked through a majority vote in Parliament, where the opposition Democratic Party holds the majority. (With PTI/AP/Reuters inputs)