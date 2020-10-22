Dream job: Become a 'Biscuit tester' at this bakery to earn Rs 38 lakh per annum

Do you want to earn over Rs 38 lakh every year for having cookies? Yes, you heard it right. A company is offering a salary up to £40,000 (over Rs 38 lakh) if you know what it takes to make an exceptional biscuit for them.

Border Biscuits, the Lanark (Scotland) based company has come up with a dream job called 'Master Biscuitier' where they are looking for someone who has the skills, expertise and experience to 'really drive Border's obsession with quality'.

"If you know what it takes to make an exceptional biscuit, then we want to hear from you!" read their job alert.



Border Biscuits' Master Biscuitier vacancy has already received a lot of attention on the social media and as per company's post on October 19, it is still open for the applications if it's your 'dream job'.

The 36-year old company that reportedly produces the number one chocolate ginger biscuit in the United Kindom needs an employee who is a creative, innovative foodie, obsessed with the best.

To be a Master Biscuitier, you have to be an authentic, open, and honest style and a proactive ‘can do’ approach person and should also have strong relationship building, influencing, leadership and coaching skills.

"Demonstrates flexibility, preparing the business for change. Sets clear expectations and challenges others. Champions a continuous improvement. Empowers others to challenge and make decisions. forward-thinking, keeping abreast of advances within technology, ingredients and packaging," read the job post.

Talking about the required qualifications and experience, they need an HND/Degree level qualification in either Food Science, Nutrition or food-related studies and experience of managing branded, private label or foodservice product development/improvement, preferable in confectionery or bakery.

"Scientific and practical experience with bakery products and processes. Proficient IT skills, such as Microsoft Outlook and Microsoft Excel," said the Dream Job alert post.

In terms of desired qualifications and experience, the company needs a person with an understanding of biscuit chemistry and manufacturing, understanding of secondary processing of chocolate and awareness of all relevant UK legislation, technical and industry codes of practice.



A person who is considered for the role will get benefits like 35 days holiday per annum, a profit share bonus scheme, discounts in over 1000 retailers, free online exercise programmes and of course, free biscuits.



"This is an incredible opportunity for someone to fulfil their dream of creating delicious treats every day and of course, be paid for it," Edinburghnews website quoted Paul Parkins, Managing Director of Border Biscuits, as saying.

He added, "The successful candidate will be crowned our Master Biscuitier and lead our passionate team in creating delicious ideas for new biscuit creations. We're encouraging people from across the country to apply and look forward to interviewing some great talent."