Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up in solidarity with Sri Lanka

In a show of solidarity, Dubai's iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa lit up to the colours of Sri Lanka's flag on Thursday. The move comes after multiple suicide bombings on Easter Sunday killed 253 people in the country and injured over 500.

The tallest skyscraper in the world lit up with the hope of a world built on tolerance and coexistence.

برج خليفة يضيء تضامناً مع #سريلانكا. معاً نحو عالم يسوده السلام والتسامح#BurjKhalifa lights up in solidarity with #SriLanka. Here’s to a world built on tolerance and coexistence pic.twitter.com/3U39ztZd4H — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) April 25, 2019

"#BurjKhalifa lights up in solidarity with #SriLanka. Here’s to a world built on tolerance and coexistence," tweeted the official page of the skyscraper.

Several suicide bombers, members of the terrorist group, National Tawheed Jamath (NTJ), carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through three churches, two of them Catholic, and three luxury hotels packed with Easter worshippers on Sunday.