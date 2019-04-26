close

Burj Khalifa

Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up in solidarity with Sri Lanka

The tallest skyscraper in the world lit up with the hope of a world built on tolerance and coexistence.

In a show of solidarity, Dubai's iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa lit up to the colours of Sri Lanka's flag on Thursday. The move comes after multiple suicide bombings on Easter Sunday killed 253 people in the country and injured over 500.

"#BurjKhalifa lights up in solidarity with #SriLanka. Here’s to a world built on tolerance and coexistence," tweeted the official page of the skyscraper.

Several suicide bombers, members of the terrorist group, National Tawheed Jamath (NTJ), carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through three churches, two of them Catholic, and three luxury hotels packed with Easter worshippers on Sunday.

Burj KhalifaSri Lanka blastsColombo blasts
