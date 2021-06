EAM's Kenya visit: India extends support to domestic progress, Indo-pacific discussed

New Delhi: India has extended its support to Kenya's domestic programs listed under the "Big Four Agenda" during the visit of External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar even as both sides discussed Indo Pacific. The Big Four Agenda of Kenya are- on Manufacturing, Affordable Housing, Universal Health, and Food Security and are key projects led by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

India will be supporting projects that call for creating 500,000 new affordable homes, scaling up universal health coverage, 100% food security, and enhancing the country's manufacturing to 20% of GDP by 2022. The joint statement said, "India will further build upon its partnership" vis a vis the programs and also when it comes to development partnership in various fields in a whole host of sectors. India has been offering 400 scholarships to Kenyans annually as part of its development partnership and capacity building projects.

Thank President Kenyatta for receiving me so warmly. Handed over a letter from PM @narendramodi. Our partnership is an example of South-South cooperation. Committed to working with Kenya to realise its Big Four priorities. pic.twitter.com/0V0uKJv5mO — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 14, 2021

What stood out was the use of the "Indo Pacific" term in the joint statement, a term which is increasingly being used and this time by an African country. The Joint statement said, "the two sides held extensive exchanges on global and regional issues including the security situation in the Indo-Pacific region and the Horn of Africa." Indo-Pacific is geographically seen as a region spanning from the east coast of Africa to the Pacific island states, a region that is the main driver of global economic growth.

On counter-terror, the statement said both sides, "expressed their concern at the growing radicalization and the increase in international terrorism and violent extremism in parts of Africa and Asia". It highlighted that,"As maritime neighbours, India and Kenya recognized the importance of ensuring through shared endeavours greater security, safety and prosperity of the Indian Ocean Region. They also noted that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations are a common threat to humanity."

Just concluded the 3rd

Joint Commission Meeting with Kenya. Thank FM Raychelle Omamo for co-chairing. Good to see our historical ties evolve into an all-round partnership with so many dimensions. This is reflected in the comprehensive Joint Statement: https://t.co/RZ97acb3UN pic.twitter.com/ZkBHo6gXKV — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 14, 2021

Earlier in the day, EAM participated in the inauguration of the newly renovated Mahatma Gandhi memorial Library at the University of Nairobi. The renovation was undertaken through financial support provided by the Indian government.

Calling the "rise of modern Africa is not just a noble sentiment" but a "long-awaited expectation", EAM at the university said, "It is only when this continent of more than a billion people takes its rightful place that the full diversity of our planet will find proper expression. It is then that we can justifiably declare that the world is truly multipolar."

India has multiple times extended its support for an African seat at the United Nations Security Council. Currently, both India and Kenya are Non Permanent members of the UNSC. This was the first in-person visit of EAM to an African country amid the covid pandemic. During the visit, he called on President Kenyatta and held talks with his counterpart FM Raychelle Omamo.

Live TV