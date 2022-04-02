Early elections, mass campaign: Imran Khan's alternate plan if ousted from power

New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which is in no mood to give up the fight to retain power, has reportedly come up with an alternate plan to deal with the situation if the opposition succeeds in executing the vote of no-confidence against their leader.

Sources told The Express Tribune that the PTI is expected to call for early and immediate elections in the country while playing its role in getting electoral reforms, including implementation of electronic voting and the right to vote for overseas Pakistanis, approved by the National Assembly (NA).

As per the reports, they also said that the ruling party will launch a mass protest movement against the future government and an election campaign to collect popular support to come back to power.

Public meetings will be held in all major cities and districts of the country and protests would be held at all levels, they added.

No dissenting members will be given tickets

The party sources further added that only old and loyal workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will be allowed to contest on the party tickets in the early elections and no dissenting agents will be given tickets.

They added that an integrated structure would be made from the top to the Union Council level, The Express Tribune reported.

Moreover, legislators will not immediately resign from the provincial assemblies. Rather, decisions would be based on circumstances, added sources.

Campaign to inform people about a foreign threat

The party also said that it will launch a campaign to inform the people of Pakistan about the opposition’s role in view of the "foreign threat", and the government`s performance during the past three and a half years.

Khan will inform the people about the conspiracy against his government after possible removal, and the people will be asked to boycott dissenting members and "conspiratorial" characters at all levels.

They also disclosed that the party will launch an immediate public outreach campaign that will ensure a clear chance of the party winning the next election, The Express Tribune reported.

(With agency inputs)

