EARTHQUAKE IN SRI LANKA

Earthquake In Sri Lanka: 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Sri Lanka; Tremors Felt In Colombo

Earthquake In Sri Lanka: A 6.2 magnitude strong earthquake jolted Sri Lanka on Tuesday triggering powerful shockwaves and tremors that were felt in its capital Colombo.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 02:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
COLOMBO: A 6.2 magnitude strong earthquake jolted Sri Lanka on Tuesday triggering powerful shockwaves and tremors that were felt in its capital Colombo. The earthquake had a depth of 10 Km and was located 1326km SE of Colombo, Sri Lanka. “Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 14-11-2023, 12:31:10 IST, Lat: -2.96 & Long: 86.54, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 1326km SE of Colombo, Sri Lanka," the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said in a post.

 

 

There were no immediate reports of any casualties although the earthquake triggered panic among the local residents who rushed out of their homes for safety. The Geological Survey and Mines Bureau of Sri Lanka said that the earthquake posed no danger to the island nation. 

It may be recalled that an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hit Tajikistan on Monday evening. According to the seismology centre, the tremors were felt around 5:46 PM and struck at a depth of 194 km. Taking to X, the NCS said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 13-11-2023, 17:46:37 IST, Lat: 38.73 & Long: 72.49, Depth: 194 Km, Location: Tajikistan."

