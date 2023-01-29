topStoriesenglish2566751
IRAN EARTHQUAKE

Earthquake of Magnitude 5.9 Hits Iran, Kills at Least Three, Injures More Than 300

The earthquake occured near the border with Turkey and its epicentre is said to be Khoy, a city in Iran's West Azerbaijan Province.

Jan 29, 2023

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hit Iran near the border with Turkey on Saturday (January 29, 2023) and killed at least three people and injured more than 300. 

The quake's epicenter is said to be Khoy, a city in Iran's West Azerbaijan Province. 

An official told a news channel that it was snowing in some of the affected areas, with freezing temperatures and some power cuts reported.

More details awaited.

