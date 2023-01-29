New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hit Iran near the border with Turkey on Saturday (January 29, 2023) and killed at least three people and injured more than 300.

The quake's epicenter is said to be Khoy, a city in Iran's West Azerbaijan Province.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 5.9 - 7 km SW of Khowy, Iran https://t.co/Rjmgz05sSM — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) January 28, 2023

An official told a news channel that it was snowing in some of the affected areas, with freezing temperatures and some power cuts reported.

More details awaited.