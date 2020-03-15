हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nepal earthquake

Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude strikes Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal]: An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale struck Nepal on Sunday evening (local time), country`s National Seismological Center said.

In a tweet, the Centre said that the quake struck the Lumle village of Nepal`s Kaski district at around 8:45 pm (local time).

The said region is a popular tourist destination in the Himalayan nation, located about 164 kilometers from capital Kathmandu.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage to the property as a result of the quake.

