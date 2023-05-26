topStoriesenglish2613924
NewsWorld
JAPAN EARTHQUAKE

Earthquake Of 6.2 Magnitude Jolts Eastern Japan, No Tsunami Warning Issued

Strong shaking was reported in Chiba and Ibaraki prefectures, but the USGS said there was little chance of serious damage or fatalities.

Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 05:01 PM IST|Source: AP
  • A strong earthquake shook Tokyo today
  • The magnitude 6.2 quake was centred off the east coast of Chiba Peninsula
  • No Tsunami warning has been issued

Trending Photos

Earthquake Of 6.2 Magnitude Jolts Eastern Japan, No Tsunami Warning Issued

A strong earthquake shook Tokyo and other areas of eastern Japan on Friday, but no tsunami warning was issued. The magnitude 6.2 quake was centred off the east coast of Chiba Peninsula at a depth of 44.2 kilometres, the US Geological Survey said.

Strong shaking was reported in Chiba and Ibaraki prefectures, but the USGS said there was little chance of serious damage or fatalities. Kyodo News service said no problems were reported at the Tokai No. 2 nuclear power plant in Ibaraki.

A strong earthquake hit central Japan on May 5, killing at least one person and injuring more than 20 others. Japan is one of the world's most earthquake-prone nations. A massive 2011 quake in the country's northeast caused a devastating tsunami and nuclear plant meltdown.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857