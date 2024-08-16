Earthquake Of 6.3 Magnitude Hits Taiwan, Second Major In Less Than 24 Hours

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Taiwan's eastern city of Hualien on Friday, according to the island's weather administration cited by ANI. Despite the intensity, there were no immediate reports of damage. This is the second large quake to jolt the island in less than a day.

The quake, which occurred 34 kilometers (21 miles) from Hualien, had a depth of 9.7 kilometers. The tremor was felt in the capital, Taipei, where it shook buildings.

The weather administration reported that the quake had a depth of 9.7 kilometers and occurred after a 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck off Taiwan's northeastern coast late Thursday.

Taiwan, located near the junction of two tectonic plates, frequently experiences seismic activity.