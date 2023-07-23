Earthquake of Magnitude 4.4 Hits Myanmar: National Centre for Seismology Reports

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale struck Myanmar tonight at around 10:01 PM. The National Centre for Seismology has provided information about the earthquake. The impact of the earthquake was felt in some regions of Myanmar, causing a sense of terror among the people. In the wake of this natural calamity, people rushed out of religious places to seek safe locations. As of now, there have been no reports of any injuries or damage.

The Myanmar government and relevant authorities have taken steps to assess the earthquake and implement appropriate precautionary measures. Guidelines for staying safe have been issued to local residents to provide them assistance during any emergency.

The cause of the earthquake and the extent of any damages incurred have not been officially stated yet. Further information is being gathered, and if there are any new developments, they will be reported promptly.



cre Trending Stories

The earthquake has left people anxious, and they are advised to remain vigilant as before. It is essential for people to maintain discipline to mitigate the impact of natural disasters like earthquakes and adhere to the instructions of official institutions.