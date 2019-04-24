Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hits Nepal, no damage reported

Several earthquakes--of magnitude 4.8, 5.2 and 4.3--on the Richter Scale hit Nepal on Wednesday morning.

The first earthquake, that took place at 6.14 am, hit Kathmandu, as reported by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

According to Nepal's National Emergency Operation Centre, the second and third earthquake hit Naubise in Dhading District.

The quake of magnitude 5.2 and 4.3 struck the area at 6.29 am and 6.40 am respectively.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage to properties yet.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.