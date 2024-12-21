Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.8 Strikes Nepal
An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Nepal in the early hours of Saturday.
Trending Photos
Kathmandu: An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Nepal in the early hours of Saturday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported.
The earthquake occurred at 3:59 am Indian Standard Time (IST), the NCS noted.
The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres at Latitude 29.17 N and Longitude 81.59 E.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement