topStoriesenglish2571511
NewsWorld
INDONESIA EARTHQUAKE

Earthquake of Magnitude 5.1 Jolts Indonesia, Kills Four

The magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit residential areas in Jayapura, near Papua's northern coast and was centered at a depth of 22 kilometers. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 06:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hits Indonesia
  • Floating restaurant collapses, kills four
  • Rescue divers were searching the area around the cafeteria for possible survivors

Trending Photos

Earthquake of Magnitude 5.1 Jolts Indonesia, Kills Four

Papua: A series of strong earthquakes have shaken Papua since January. The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency said it has recorded 1,079 earthquakes in Jayapura city and nearby areas since January 2, with 132 of them strong enough to be felt by residents. Today (February 9) another earthquake shook Indonesia's easternmost province of Papua, killing four people who were unable to escape when a floating restaurant collapsed into the sea. The US Geological Survey said the shallow magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit residential areas in Jayapura, near Papua's northern coast, and was centered at a depth of 22 kilometers (13 miles). Shallow quakes often cause more damage to the Earth's surface.

“The residents were really panicked. I was in a car, and I felt like the car's wheels were lifted up,” said Tri Asih, a resident of Jayapura, Papua's capital. Officials said four people who were inside a floating restaurant died when the quake caused it to collapse into the sea.

Also read: Turkey Earthquake: What to do When you Feel Tremors? Check Do's and Don'ts to Stay Safe

“The bodies of the four victims have been recovered," National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said at a news conference. "The victims were trapped under the rubble of the cafe and covered by the roof.”

Rescue divers were searching the area around the cafeteria for possible survivors. Muhari said houses, buildings, and medical facilities also were damaged. Some patients at the city's hospital were evacuated to its yard.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago home to more than 270 million people, is frequently hit by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions because of its location on the ‘Ring of Fire,’ an arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Basin.

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake on November 21 killed at least 331 people in West Java. It was the deadliest in Indonesia since a 2018 quake and tsunami in Sulawesi killing about 4,340 people.

In 2004, an extremely powerful Indian Ocean quake set off a tsunami that killed more than 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia's Aceh province.

(With agency inputs)

Live Tv

Indonesia EarthquakeEarthquake todayFloating Restaurant CollapsesPapua earthquake

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Salute the miracle in the midst of devastation in Turkey
DNA Video
DNA: The 'pleasant journey' of the most hi-tech expressway
DNA Video
DNA: Earthquake in Turkey...it is necessary to be afraid
DNA Video
DNA: When freedom fighter Motilal Nehru died in 1931
DNA Video
DNA: India's big step towards indigenous power
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 04, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?