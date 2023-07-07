trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2631910
Earthquake Today: Magnitude 4.3 Quake Jolts Pakistan, 5.6 Hits Indonesia

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Pakistan while a 5.6 magnitude quake hit Indonesia on Friday. 

Last Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 06:31 AM IST|Source: ANI

Earthquake Today: Magnitude 4.3 Quake Jolts Pakistan, 5.6 Hits Indonesia

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Pakistan on Friday, reported National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The depth of the quake was reported at 170 km. According to NCS, the earthquake took place at 05:11:28 IST and the epicentre was found to be at latitude 31.22 and longitude 70.21.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 07-07-2023, 05:11:28 IST, Lat: 31.22 & Long: 70.21, Depth: 170 Km, Location: Pakistan," the NCS tweeted. No reports of material damage or casualties are known as of yet.

On the other hand, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake jolted off Indonesia's eastern province of Maluku on Friday, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said. The agency had earlier released the quake at 6.0 magnitude before revising it, Xinhua news agency reported. The earthquake happened at 00:13 a.m. Friday Jakarta Time, with its epicentre located at 207 km northwest of Tanimbar Islands District and a depth of 131 km under the seabed, the weather agency said.

The tremors of the earthquake did not potentially trigger giant waves, it added. (With ANI/IANS inputs)

