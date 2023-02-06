Earthquake Today: Death Toll Rises to 1400 as Rescue Operation Continues in Turkey

Istanbul: The death toll in the country has risen to 1400 after a powerful earthquake struck southeastern Turkey. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shared this information. At the same time, according to the news from AFP and Al-Jazeera, at least 386 people have died in neighboring Syria due to this earthquake.

Epicenter of Earthquake

The earthquake occurred at 4:17 am local time today on Monday. The epicenter of the earthquake was in the Turkish city of Gaziantep on the border with Syria. The magnitude of the earthquake was 7.8 on the Richter scale. After almost 84 years, Turkey was shaken by such a strong earthquake. The number of casualties in both countries is expected to rise.

Death Toll Rises To 1400

After the earthquake, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the death toll in Turkey has risen to 1400 so far. Apart from this, 5 thousand 383 people were injured. He is not able to give any idea about how much the number of victims may increase. Meanwhile, according to information provided by the Syrian state television channel, at least 386 people died in the earthquake in the government-controlled areas of the country. Another 648 people were injured. These areas include cities such as Aleppo, Hama, Latakia and Tartus.

Many Trapped Under Rubble

The White Helmets, a rescue group, reported casualties in rebel-held areas in Syria. In a tweet, they said that at least 386 people died and more than 500 were injured in the earthquake. Many families are still trapped under the rubble. So the number of casualties may increase. Most people were asleep when the earthquake hit. "This is the biggest earthquake in the history of our center," Raed Ahmed, head of Syria's National Seismological Center, told the national radio station. The center was established in 1995.

Seismologist Stephen Hicks of University College London said that earlier in December 1939 there was a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in northwestern Turkey. At that time, 30 thousand people lost their lives. After this incident, in January 2020, 41 people were killed in an earthquake of magnitude 6.7 in the eastern city of Elazig in Turkey. More than 1,600 people were injured at that time.

Oh my word, a prelim. magnitude 7.8 earthquake in southeastern Turkey just now. The epicentre is near to the Syrian border where there is quite a high population density. Even before we get more info, you know this isn’t going to be good. My thoughts are with everyone caught up pic.twitter.com/Q27vDgpQ1A — Stephen Hicks (@seismo_steve) February 6, 2023

